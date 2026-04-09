Adma Biologics (ADMA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) was up +1.22% at $9.95. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

The infectious disease drug developer's stock has dropped by 37.27% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $639.74 million, representing changes of +60% and +25.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.64.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.