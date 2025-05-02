Adma Biologics (ADMA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the latest trading day at $23.52, indicating a +1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 19.64% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $119.1 million, up 45.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $495.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +44.9% and +16.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.32 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.