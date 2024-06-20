Adma Biologics (ADMA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the latest trading day at $10.71, indicating a +0.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 10.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 500% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.03 million, up 44.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.34. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.51.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

