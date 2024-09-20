Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Adma Biologics (ADMA) ending at $19.98, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 12.8% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.13, marking a 1200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $107.25 million, reflecting a 59.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Adma Biologics presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Adma Biologics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.26, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

