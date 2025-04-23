Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $21.73, with a +1.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.5%.

The infectious disease drug developer's stock has climbed by 5.79% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 9.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adma Biologics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $119.1 million, indicating a 45.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $495.8 million, which would represent changes of +44.9% and +16.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Adma Biologics is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.83 for its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

