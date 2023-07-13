Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $3.49, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 10.8% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Adma Biologics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.35 million, up 69.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $230.15 million, which would represent changes of +72.73% and +49.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.