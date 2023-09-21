Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $3.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 11.25% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Adma Biologics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.55 million, up 52.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $244.07 million, which would represent changes of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.