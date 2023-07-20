Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $3.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 5.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Adma Biologics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.5 million, up 69.57% from the prior-year quarter.

ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $230.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.73% and +49.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% lower. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.