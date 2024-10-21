Adma Biologics (ADMA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Adma Biologics (ADMA) standing at $15.62, reflecting a -1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.18% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 21.02% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 1200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $107.25 million, reflecting a 59.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Adma Biologics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.73, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

