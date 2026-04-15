Adma Biologics (ADMA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $10.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.6%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 35.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $639.74 million, representing changes of +60% and +25.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adma Biologics presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.84.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.