Adma Biologics (ADMA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.71, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 17.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $107.25 million, up 59.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Adma Biologics is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.59, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

