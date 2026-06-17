Adma Biologics (ADMA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $8.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen a decrease of 0.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $125.77 million, up 3.11% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and a revenue of $535 million, representing changes of +36.67% and +4.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.38% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Adma Biologics holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.05.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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