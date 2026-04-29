Adma Biologics (ADMA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $10.60, demonstrating a -2.75% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 20.98% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.93 per share and a revenue of $611.67 million, demonstrating changes of +55% and +19.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.14% lower within the past month. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.51.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.