Adma Biologics (ADMA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $15.32, moving -2.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 9.22% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 6.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130.1 million, up 8.56% from the year-ago period.

ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $506.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.33% and +18.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Adma Biologics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.47. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.43.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

