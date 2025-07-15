Adma Biologics (ADMA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $17.98, moving -3.75% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 8.43% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 1.56%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 7.69% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $121.1 million, indicating a 12.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $505.8 million, indicating changes of +24.49% and +18.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.27% lower. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.7.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)?

