Adma Biologics (ADMA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $21.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have appreciated by 3.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $119.1 million, indicating a 45.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $495.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.9% and +16.26%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.16% higher. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Adma Biologics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.68 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.