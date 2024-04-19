Adma Biologics (ADMA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $6.27, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 0.16% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 266.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $76.7 million, indicating a 34.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adma Biologics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Adma Biologics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.02.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.