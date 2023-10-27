Adma Biologics (ADMA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $3.31, with a +0.91% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 7.34% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $62.55 million, indicating a 52.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $244.07 million, representing changes of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

