Adma Biologics (ADMA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 10.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 1200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $107.25 million, indicating a 59.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Adma Biologics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.58.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.