Adma Biologics (ADMA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $15.02, demonstrating a +1.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 7% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 7.53% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $639.74 million, indicating changes of +60% and +25.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.35% higher. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.65.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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