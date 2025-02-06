Adma Biologics (ADMA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $16.92, demonstrating a +0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 275%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.2 million, up 51.83% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.61% lower within the past month. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.17.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.