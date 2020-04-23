ADM To Divert Corn Grind To Other Products - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) said the company is temporarily idling ethanol production at the corn dry mill facilities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska. Approximately 90 employees in each facility will be furloughed in the coming weeks. The anticipated length of the furlough is currently four months.

The company has also reduced the ethanol grind at its corn wet mill plants and rebalanced grind to produce more industrial alcohol for the sanitizer market.

"Unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry," said Chris Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions.

