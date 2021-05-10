Commodities
ADM

ADM to build new soy crushing facility to meet rising food, fuel demand

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. agricultural commodities trader ADM said on Monday it planned to build a soy-crushing facility and refinery in North Dakota to meet increasing demand for food and renewable fuel.

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader ADM ADM.N said on Monday it planned to build a soy-crushing facility and refinery in North Dakota to meet increasing demand for food and renewable fuel.

Companies are counting on rising demand for food as restaurants and the travel sector emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and for feedstocks to produce biofuels, including renewable diesel.

A renewable diesel boom could also have a profound impact on the agricultural sector by increasing demand for oilseeds such as soybeans and canola.

Soybean prices have scaled their highest in more than six years as record crush and record exports are projected to shrink U.S. stocks of the oilseed.

The $350 million crush and refining complex, based in Spiritwood, North Dakota, will have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day, with the facility expected to be completed prior to the 2023 harvest.

ADM also plans to invest about $25 million to expand refining and storage capacity at its crush and refining facility in Quincy, Illinois. The expanded capacity is expected to be online by the first quarter of 2022.

Rival Cargill Inc said in March it was expanding soybean processing capacity at two large Midwest crush plants and increasing efficiency at five other U.S. facilities.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    4 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular