ADM To Acquire UK-based FDL For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Food processing company Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. or ADM (ADM) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire UK-based FDL, a leading developer and producer of premium flavor and functional ingredient systems.

FDL, with $120 million in projected 2023 sales, offers significant innovation capabilities along with strong presence in the $900 billion European foodservice channel.

ADM is continuing to add to its broad portfolio of flavor ingredients and solutions as it builds a global leader in nutrition.

Since acquiring WILD Flavors in 2014, ADM has added multiple new offerings to its flavors portfolio through acquisitions. The company has also expanded its flavors capabilities globally with acquisitions and its growing network of innovation centers spanning Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. ADM intends to complete the transaction by end of January 2024.

