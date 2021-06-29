US Markets
ADM

ADM sold grain plant to former USDA head for fraction of estimated value - report

Contributors
Washington newsroom Reuters
Mark Weinraub Reuters
Published

Archer Daniels Midland Co sold a grain storage plant worth millions of dollars for $250,000 to Sonny Perdue weeks after then-President Donald Trump tapped him to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Adds company response, share price

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N sold a grain storage plant worth millions of dollars for $250,000 to Sonny Perdue weeks after then-President Donald Trump tapped him to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders and food companies, had paid more than $5.5 million for the South Carolina property six years earlier, the Post said.

ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson told the Post the company did not sell the plant at a discount. ADM began negotiations with Perdue's former company, AGrowStar, in 2015 before Trump was elected, she said.

ADM did not respond to requests for additional comment.

The company's shares were down 10 cents at $60.69 in midday trading.

Perdue, 74, is a former Georgia governor. He has been in the running to head Georgia’s higher-education system, The Post said.

Washington Post: Big Ag corporation sold land to Trump USDA secretary Sonny Perdue's company for a fraction of its value soon before he took officehttps://bit.ly/2Sz1u9M

(Reporting by Washington newsroom and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular