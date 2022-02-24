Commodities
ADM

ADM shuts Ukraine grains terminal, crush plant, other facilities after Russia invasion

Contributor
Karl Plume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Thursday it has shuttered its facilities in Ukraine, including an oilseed crush plant and a grain export terminal, after the country was invaded by Russia.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N said on Thursday it has shuttered its facilities in Ukraine, including an oilseed crush plant and a grain export terminal, after the country was invaded by Russia.

ADM operates a grain port terminal in Odessa, an oilseed crushing plant in Chornomorsk, five inland and one river silos, and a trading office in Kyiv, employing more than 630 people, according to its website.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular