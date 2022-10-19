Commodities
ADM sees Brazilian soybean exports up 11% for 2022/23 crop

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N projects to grow its soybean exports from Brazil's 2022/23 crop-year by 11%, amid record production forecasts, Luciano Souza, the company's sourcing director for Latin America said on Wednesday.

Brazil's soybean output is estimated at a record 152.4 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, a 21% increase over last year's drought-hit cycle.

The bigger harvest should be reflected in exports from Brazil, which is already the largest global soy producer and exporter.

Brazil's food supply agency Conab expects exports in the 2022/23 season nationwide to reach 95.87 million tonnes, up 22.5% from last cycle.

ADM did not disclose the volume of its planned shipments.

The company said it is particularly optimistic about the current soybean crop in Brazil'stop producing state of Mato Grosso, where it estimates output will rise 6% compared to the previous crop, reaching 42.1 million tonnes.

Most Popular