ADM says to focus on organic growth after acquisitions

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM does not expect to continue its aggressive strategy of acquisitions in the next few years and will instead focus on organic growth, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"With this level of acquisitions we have had, I don't think you will see ADM being a very aggressive M&A investor over the next few years," Ismael Roig, Europe, Middle East and Africa President Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N told the Global Grain conference in Geneva.

He said the company would instead focus on optimizing its business, driving efficiency and look for opportunities in value-added sectors including nutrition.

The firm has made $7 billion in the region, including $5 billion in Europe over the past few years, Roig said.

One of the biggest was the takeover of French animal nutrition business Neovia for 1.54 billion euros ($1.73 billion) this year as part of the U.S. farm giant's strategy to expand in the fast-growing animal nutrition sector.

"There's a significant amount of opportunity across all of the commodity streams at low level sophistications or high level sophistications to add a significant amount of margin and that's how we are thinking about the strategy going forward," he said.

