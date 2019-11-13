ADM says to focus on organic growth after acquisitions

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM does not expect to continue its aggressive strategy of acquisitions in the next few years and will instead focus on organic growth, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"With this level of acquisitions we have had, I don't think you will see ADM being a very aggressive M&A investor over the next few years," Ismael Roig, Europe, Middle East and Africa President Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N told the Global Grain conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide and Emma Farge, editing by Louise Havens)

