ADM

ADM says corn operations resumed at Decatur facility

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 20, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Wednesday it had resumed corn operations last week at its Decatur, Illinois, plant following an explosion and it is on track to restart the majority of soy protein production in coming weeks.

The company's massive Decatur facility was hit by an explosion and fire on Sept. 10, injuring several of its employees.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

