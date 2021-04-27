ADM quarterly profit jumps 76% on agricultural unit boost

Commodities
April 27 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N reported a 76.2% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from growth in its agricultural services and carbohydrate solutions businesses.

The company's agricultural services and oilseeds unit, its largest in terms of revenue, gained on a robust U.S. export pace and strong demand for feed grains, oilseeds and vegetable oils as some economies around the world gradually reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We are seeing clear, favorable demand trends for many of our products, and we expect that pattern to continue as vaccine rollouts accelerate and restrictions ease," ADM's Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said in a statement.

Luciano also said the company expects significant year-over-year growth in earnings across all three ADM segments in 2021.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose to $689 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $391 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue climbed 26.2% to $18.89 billion, blowing past Wall Street's expectation of $16.38 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

