ADM quarterly profit jumps 13.8%

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N on Tuesday posted a rise in its fourth-quarter profit, propelled by strength of its core agricultural services and oilseeds unit.

The company's net earnings rose 13.8% to $782 million, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $687 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.

