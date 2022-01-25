US Markets
ADM

ADM quarterly profit jumps 13.8%

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karl Plume

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N on Tuesday posted a rise in its fourth-quarter profit, propelled by strength of its core agricultural services and oilseeds unit.

The company's net earnings rose 13.8% to $782 million, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $687 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.

