ADM Q4 profit beats estimates on biodiesel, consumer trends

U.S. grains trader Archer Daniels Midland Co's fourth quarter profit topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, driven by its nutrition business and refined products unit, which includes biodiesel and food oils.
