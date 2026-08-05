ADM Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Biofuel-Led Outlook Raise

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame the year around stronger biofuels economics and execution gains across crushing, ethanol and Nutrition.

ADM raised its full-year outlook after adjusted earnings and revenue topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management said second-half delivery still hinges on crush execution, export flows and Nutrition improvement.

ADM Lifts Outlook as Biofuel Margins Hold

CFO Monish Patolawala said ADM raised 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $5.15-$5.60 per share from $4.15-$4.70. He expects the second half to contribute more than half of full-year operating profit, with the third quarter potentially above the fourth.

Adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 29.58%. Revenues of $22.68 billion surpassed the $22.38 billion consensus estimate.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano tied the increase to execution, finalized renewable volume obligations, elevated energy prices and improving Nutrition performance.

Archer Daniels Midland Builds Crush Visibility

Patolawala said Ag Services and Oilseeds operating profit rose 129% to $867 million. Results included about $100 million of positive net mark-to-market and timing effects, led by crushing.

Luciano said global oilseed processing volumes increased close to 5% as utilization improved. Strong meal demand supported record U.S. and Brazilian soybean meal exports, while Barcarena’s return aided South America.

A Stephens analyst pressed management on back-half margins. Luciano said North American crushing was about 90% covered for the third quarter and 30% for the fourth. Global coverage was about 70% for the third quarter and lower for the fourth quarter.

ADM Sees Nutrition Operating Leverage

Patolawala said Nutrition operating profit increased 51% to $172 million despite a 5% revenue decline. Human Nutrition profit rose 51%, while Animal Nutrition profit increased 50%.

Luciano said Flavors grew 20% year over year in Asia-Pacific. He maintained a medium-term expectation for at least mid-single-digit Flavors growth, with operating profit growing faster through leverage.

Luciano also outlined a roughly $1 billion U.S. natural-colors opportunity. ADM targets $80-$100 million of operating profit over time and has signed two conversion contracts covering packaged food and flavored beverages.

Archer Daniels Midland Favors Brownfield Growth

A UBS analyst asked whether brownfield crushing expansions offered better returns than greenfield projects. Juan Luciano said the company has identified 10 U.S. plants with capacity-unlock potential and selected four for the first phase.

Capital intensity is estimated at about one-quarter of a greenfield build, and the first phase is placed near $100 million. The phased approach preserves flexibility as industry conditions develop.

Patolawala said higher throughput spreads fixed costs across more volume. Luciano added that ADM is evaluating ethanol debottlenecking as operational improvements lift yields.

ADM Q&A Clarifies Back-Half Variables

An analyst from Heather Jones Research asked about Ag Services cadence. Luciano said the third quarter should be slightly below the second quarter for company-specific reasons, while the fourth quarter will depend on U.S. soybean, sorghum and corn exports.

A BMO Capital Markets analyst asked about the higher 45Z benefit. ADM raised its 2026 estimate to about $250 million from $150 million as carbon-intensity verification and plant-level processes improved visibility.

A Barclays analyst asked what would drive the guidance range. Luciano emphasized fourth-quarter crush execution, China’s soybean purchases, geopolitics, weather and energy volatility. CFO Monish Patolawala said guidance excludes new mark-to-market effects and assumes first-half negative timing effects reverse mainly in the third quarter.

Archer Daniels Midland Keeps a Disciplined Stance

Luciano combined confidence in current margins with continued dependence on execution. Management is prioritizing organic capacity additions, Nutrition growth platforms and operating improvements.

Patolawala maintained capital spending at $1.3-$1.5 billion and said ADM is evaluating opportunistic share repurchases later in 2026. Dividends and targeted organic projects remain core capital-allocation priorities.

Zacks Signals for ADM Stay Favorable

ADM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value, Growth, Momentum and VGM Score of A each. The Style Score framework views A and B scores as the strongest complements to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 stocks over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The combination indicates favorable characteristics across valuation, growth and price momentum, but does not guarantee future performance. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates after the just-reported results.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.