ADM profit more than doubles on agriculture-oilseeds unit boost

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from strength in its agricultural services and oilseeds unit.

ADM's latest results offered a glimpse into how the world's largest grain traders are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic that had triggered massive shifts in food and fuel demand as more people cooked at home and avoided unnecessary travel.

The company - a part of the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants including Bunge Ltd BG.N, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co - buys crops from farmers to process and export.

"ADM on track for a strong fourth quarter culminating in a second consecutive year of record earnings per share," Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said in a statement.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose about 134% to $526 million, or 93 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $225 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $20.34 billion from $15.13 billion.

