ADM profit more than doubles on agricultural unit boost

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from strength in its agricultural services and oilseeds unit.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose 133.7% to $526 million, or 93 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $225 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

