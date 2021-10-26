ADM profit more than doubles on agricultural unit boost

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from strength in its agricultural services and oilseeds unit.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose 133.7% to $526 million, or 93 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $225 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

