ADM Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.2% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Archer Daniels Midland Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.30% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $242,259,742 worth of ADM shares.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Archer Daniels Midland Co. is $1.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/20/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ADM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ADM operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).

