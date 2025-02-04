ADM Misses Revenue, EPS Meets Estimates

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), a leading global food processing and commodities trading corporation, released its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 4. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14, in line with Wall Street estimates.

However, total revenue fell short at $21.498 billion compared to the forecast $22.772 billion. This revenue miss marks a significant deviation from expectations, indicating underlying market and operational challenges. The quarter overall was marked by struggles in revenue retention, although cost management provided some stability.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.14 $1.14 $1.36 -16.2% Revenue (in billions) $21.498 $22.772 $22.978 -6.4% Total Segment Operating Profit (in billions) $1.051 N/A $1.253 -16.1% Earnings Before Income Taxes (in millions) $667 N/A $734 -9.1%

Overview of Archer-Daniels-Midland's Business

At the heart of Archer-Daniels-Midland's operations lies the processing and management of the global agricultural supply chain. It focuses on the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of raw agricultural materials. This function is vital for maintaining ADM's extensive global operations, ensuring stability despite market volatility from geopolitical issues or environmental factors.

In recent years, ADM has expanded its reach into nutrition and sustainable products. This diversification aims to capitalize on the increasing global demand for healthier, sustainable food options. The company is also committed to sustainability initiatives, such as "Strive 35," which targets reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy use intensity by 2035.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

The fourth quarter of 2024 highlighted a mixed performance across ADM’s segments. Ag Services & Oilseeds experienced a 32% drop in quarterly operating profit due to higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable trade policies, which hurt crush margins. This segment also faced a significant full-year profit decrease of 40% due to geopolitical issues affecting supply chains.

Conversely, the Carbohydrate Solutions segment saw a slight 3% increase in quarterly profit, thanks to improved ethanol export volumes. However, the segment's full-year performance remained flat, reflecting ongoing market volatility, especially in Europe.

Nutrition rebounded in Q4 with an $88 million profit after being in previous loss making position, led by advancements in human and animal nutrition sub-segments. However, on a full-year basis, the segment was down 10%, primarily due to operational challenges and high input costs. The company's response included cost-cutting measures and restructuring aims to mitigate these issues.

Financially, ADM's cash flow from operations dropped sharply from $4.5 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024, illustrating the reduced profitability landscape. However, a 2% upswing in the quarterly dividend to $0.51 signals confidence in long-term financial health.

Outlook

Looking ahead, ADM is projecting an EPS range of $4.00 to $4.75 for 2025, reflecting an optimistic yet cautious forecast amid anticipated market weaknesses. Management continues to highlight capital allocation and operational simplifications as key strategies moving forward. There’s a clear focus on sustaining cash flow and managing costs amid the turbulentglobal marketconditions.

Investors are advised to keep an eye on ADM's efforts in sustainability and efficiencies, as they are poised to significantly influence future results. The forthcoming quarters will be critical in assessing the effectiveness of ADM’s strategic pivots in aligning with global sustainability trends, while continuously addressing market dynamics and operational challenges.

