ADM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.15, changing hands as high as $41.74 per share. Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.45 per share, with $49.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.69.

