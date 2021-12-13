Markets
ADM

ADM Lays Out Strategic Plan For Sustainable Earnings Growth

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ADM (ADM) unveiled a comprehensive plan to drive continued earnings growth to $6.00 - $7.00 per share by 2025. The company will reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2035 from a 2019 baseline.

The company targets doubling of nutrition profitability to a range of $1.25 billion - $1.5 billion by 2025.

The company detailed a five-year plan with targets including net incremental operating profit growth of $1.2 billion, which translates to high single-digit percentage earnings per share growth from a current normalized baseline of $4.00-$4.50 per share to a new baseline of $6.00-$7.00 by 2025.

The company targets growth across all three business units, with Nutrition targeting $1.25 billion - $1.5 billion in operating profit by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular