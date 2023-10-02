News & Insights

ADM Investor Services fined for anti-money laundering failures

October 02, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it had fined commodities services broker ADM Investor Services International Limited 6.47 million pounds ($7.88 million) for "inadequate" anti-money laundering systems and controls.

The FCA said the nature of the company's business and client base presented potentially high levels of money laundering risk because of its global spread of activities and clients that included higher risk so-called politically exposed persons.

The watchdog said it raised concerns at ADM in 2014, but there were still significant failings when it visited the company two years later when it found no firm-wide money laundering risk assessment, and policies referring to repealed legislation.

Requirements for remedial action were lifted in January 2018 at the company, part of nutrition and agricultural multinational Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N of Chicago.

"ADM Investor Services’ failures put it at risk of being used to facilitate financial crime. These failings continued even after the firm had received clear warnings on the need to improve its systems," Therese Chambers, FCA joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said in a statement.

ADM, whose services covering energy, base metals, foreign exchange and cocoa facilitate over 180 million derivatives contracts a year, had no immediate comment on the fine.

The FCA said ADM did not dispute the FCA's findings, which meant it qualified for 30% discount on the fine, reducing it from 9.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

