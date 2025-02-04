ADM Guides FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in a range of $4.00 to $4.75 per share, reflecting weaker market fundamentals and on-going biofuel and trade policy uncertainty.

On average, 12 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.67 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ADM also announced the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $51.0 cents per share, up from $50.0 cents per share, on the company's common stock, payable on March 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025.

Additionally, the company announced targeted actions to deliver between $500 million to $750 million in cost savings over the next three to five years. These proactive actions will further reduce the Company's costs in response to ongoing market challenges, including global legislative and regulatory policy uncertainty.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.