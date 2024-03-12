News & Insights

ADM Guides FY24 Adj. EPS In Line; Authorizes Addl. $2 Bln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024 in a range of $5.25 to $6.25 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $5.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ADM also announced the Company's Board has authorized management to repurchase an additional $2 billion of the Company's shares under ADM's existing 200 million share repurchase program that runs through 2024.

