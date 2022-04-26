World Markets
ADM first-quarter profit jumps 53%

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Karl Plume Reuters
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 53% jump in first-quarter profit, as the global grain trader was helped by higher demand and tight supplies of crops.

Net earnings attributable to ADM were $1.05 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $689 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.

