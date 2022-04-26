ADM first-quarter profit jumps 53%

April 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N on Tuesday reported a 53% jump in first-quarter profit, as the global grain trader was helped by higher demand and tight supplies of crops.

Net earnings attributable to ADM were $1.05 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $689 million, or $1.22 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.