ADM expects earnings to grow up to $7 per share by 2025

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N said on Monday it plans to achieve earnings growth of between $6 and $7 per share by 2025, and set a new goal to reduce scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2035.

