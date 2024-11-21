News & Insights

ADM Energy Restarts Production at Vega Oil and Gas

November 21, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

ADM Energy plc (GB:ADME) has released an update.

ADM Energy PLC announced the resumption of production at its Sneed 415 well, part of its 100% owned Vega Oil and Gas. Following maintenance work, the company successfully sold a total of 672.9 net barrels of oil from September and October production, generating $44,336 in revenue. The continued operation and expected additional production from other wells promise potential positive financial developments for the company.

