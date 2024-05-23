News & Insights

ADM Energy Ramps Up Oil Reclamation Operations

May 23, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

ADM Energy plc (GB:ADME) has released an update.

ADM Energy PLC has announced significant operational advancements at its JKT Reclamation oil reclamation facility, including the leasing of new equipment aimed at boosting processing capacity. Since January 2024, the facility has reported increasing oil production, with a target to reach up to 4,000 barrels per month post-upgrade. The company has also received its first cash distribution from JKT and is exploring the potential for a second facility in Texas.

