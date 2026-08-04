ADM Earnings Up In Q2; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM), a food processing and commodities trading corporation, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net earnings attributable to the company increased to $908 million from $219 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.87 versus $0.45 last year.

Adjusted net earnings jumped to $895 million from $452 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.84 versus $0.93 last year.

Revenue increased to $22.68 billion from $21.17 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2026 to approximately $5.15 to $5.60 from the prior range of $4.15 to $4.70.

In the pre-market trading, ADM is 2.74% higher at $80.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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