ADM corrects financial statements amid probe over accounting practices

March 12 (Reuters) - Global grains merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N corrected parts of previous financial statements on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation over its accounting practices.

ADM reported profit of $6.43 per share for the full year, after an investigation into accounting practices at the company's nutrition division delayed the release of its financial results for nearly two months.

The company had cut its 2023 profit forecast in January, pulled its forward-looking outlook for nutrition, announced an internal investigation and put finance chief Vikram Luthar on administrative leave.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) directed grand jury subpoenas to certain current and former company employees. The company is cooperating with the DOJ," ADM said in a filing.

The company said the investigation covers the period between January 2018 and September 2023.

Shares of ADM fell 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shilpi Majumdar)

