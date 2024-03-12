News & Insights

Commodities
ADM

ADM corrects financial statements amid probe over accounting practices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 12, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 2 onwards

March 12 (Reuters) - Global grains merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N corrected parts of previous financial statements on Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation over its accounting practices.

ADM reported profit of $6.43 per share for the full year, after an investigation into accounting practices at the company's nutrition division delayed the release of its financial results for nearly two months.

The company had cut its 2023 profit forecast in January, pulled its forward-looking outlook for nutrition, announced an internal investigation and put finance chief Vikram Luthar on administrative leave.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) directed grand jury subpoenas to certain current and former company employees. The company is cooperating with the DOJ," ADM said in a filing.

The company said the investigation covers the period between January 2018 and September 2023.

Shares of ADM fell 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shilpi Majumdar)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesMarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.