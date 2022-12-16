Commodities
ADM

ADM closes some grain facilities in North Dakota due to winter storm

December 16, 2022 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by P.J. Huffstutter for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N has closed "a few" grain elevators and edible bean facilities in North Dakota due to weather-related travel concerns, a company spokesperson said in an email statement to Reuters on Friday.

A major winter storm pounded the heart of the United States earlier this week, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to the Northern Plains and spawning thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes in the South.

"We have closed a few origination facilities in North Dakota due to travel concerns in the area," the spokesperson said, including "a few grain elevators and a few edible bean facilities."

The company, did not give specific locations of the closures, said it is using its origination and transportation network outside the storm-impacted region to "manage through these difficult weather conditions and continue meeting customer needs."

(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((pj.huffstutter@thomsonreuters.com; 313-484-5275 (w); On Twitter @pjhuffstutter; Reuters Messaging: pj.huffstutter.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

